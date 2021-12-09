Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Xylem by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,664,000 after acquiring an additional 231,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,538,000 after acquiring an additional 44,084 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Xylem by 21.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,155,000 after acquiring an additional 400,195 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Xylem by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,181,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,675,000 after purchasing an additional 160,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Xylem by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,773,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,417,000 after purchasing an additional 163,406 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. Loop Capital began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.73.

In related news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $659,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,237. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,238 shares of company stock worth $9,372,936. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XYL opened at $124.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.82 and its 200-day moving average is $125.55. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.63 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

