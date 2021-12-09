YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 464 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

KMB opened at $136.89 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $143.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 77.55%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

