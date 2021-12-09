YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Invests $369,000 in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,286 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,802,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,763,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,800,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,737,000 after acquiring an additional 152,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,083,000 after acquiring an additional 45,219 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 750,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,956,000 after acquiring an additional 39,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 732,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,133,000 after acquiring an additional 44,956 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Northland Securities downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

SPSC opened at $145.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.18. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 117.56 and a beta of 0.73. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.05 and a 52 week high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $135,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $6,580,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,451. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

