YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,844 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,261,000 after buying an additional 2,665,153 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after buying an additional 1,736,735 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,980,000 after buying an additional 1,262,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,995,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $57.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average of $58.33.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Citigroup increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

