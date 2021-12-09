Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $466.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will announce $466.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $461.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $472.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion reported sales of $453.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.21.

Altra Industrial Motion stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.85. The stock had a trading volume of 152,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,483. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $50.12 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 6.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 6.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

