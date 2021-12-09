Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Aramark reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 174.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 506,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,009,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,777,000 after acquiring an additional 712,372 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 320.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 587,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,524,000.

NYSE ARMK opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -102.48 and a beta of 1.96. Aramark has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average is $35.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Aramark’s payout ratio is -125.71%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

