Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2021

Brokerages expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

CRNX stock opened at $26.71 on Thursday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $28.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 5,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $155,189.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,021 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3,828.7% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 953,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,079,000 after purchasing an additional 929,599 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after acquiring an additional 608,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,885,000 after buying an additional 426,878 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 634,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 349,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 338,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

