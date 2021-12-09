Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) to Announce -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will post ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.40). RedHill Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.70) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 361.74% and a negative net margin of 114.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.18. 2,248,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 8.1% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,976,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after buying an additional 147,889 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 1.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 787,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 14.5% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 392,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 49,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 23,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 28.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 57,718 shares in the last quarter. 15.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

