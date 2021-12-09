Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UpHealth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UpHealth.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $49.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.95 million.

UPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on UpHealth in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UpHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

UPH stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 34,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,278. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62. UpHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73.

In other news, insider Mariya Pylypiv bought 12,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $43,153.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPH. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in UpHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $34,745,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter valued at $11,973,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of UpHealth in the third quarter valued at $486,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter valued at $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

