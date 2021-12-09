Zacks: Analysts Expect Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) will report ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cameco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Cameco reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cameco will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Shares of CCJ traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $22.59. 371,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,015,961. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -322.24 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25. Cameco has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $28.49.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Cameco’s payout ratio is -85.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cameco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,365,000 after purchasing an additional 275,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,963,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 124,755 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Cameco by 5.2% in the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,693,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,280,000 after purchasing an additional 573,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cameco by 46.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,462,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,942,000 after buying an additional 2,062,144 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Cameco by 4.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,962,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,569,000 after buying an additional 260,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

