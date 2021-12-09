Zacks: Analysts Expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.08 Million

Equities analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to report sales of $63.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.44 million to $75.00 million. Chatham Lodging Trust reported sales of $29.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 113.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $208.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.07 million to $218.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $296.46 million, with estimates ranging from $281.59 million to $326.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE CLDT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 843 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,169. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $629.59 million, a P/E ratio of -50.46 and a beta of 1.94. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher bought 10,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.