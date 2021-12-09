Zacks: Analysts Expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will announce $1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.64. IDEX reported earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Loop Capital started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

Shares of IDEX stock traded down $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $235.35. The stock had a trading volume of 181,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,785. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX has a one year low of $185.23 and a one year high of $238.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in IDEX by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in IDEX by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,865,000 after acquiring an additional 63,674 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

