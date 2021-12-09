Zacks: Analysts Expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will report sales of $31.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.75 million. Jounce Therapeutics reported sales of $62.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $46.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.91 million to $82.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $66.80 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $83.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jounce Therapeutics.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNCE. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21. The company has a market cap of $390.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.05. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $14.84.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $15,922,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 25,811 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 376,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 158,900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,374,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.