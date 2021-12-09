Zacks: Analysts Expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will report $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis.

RMBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Rambus by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 82,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $28.99. The company had a trading volume of 78,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,182. Rambus has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rambus (RMBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.