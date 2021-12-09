Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to Announce -$0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Alpine Immune Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 81.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.09). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.56). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 169.03% and a negative return on equity of 58.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.38. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $390.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, Director Robert E. Conway purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $34,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,563,190 shares of company stock worth $24,097,986. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,960,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $1,558,000.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

