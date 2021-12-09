Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to Announce -$0.49 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Alpine Immune Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 81.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.09). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.56). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 169.03% and a negative return on equity of 58.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.38. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $390.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, Director Robert E. Conway purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $34,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,563,190 shares of company stock worth $24,097,986. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,960,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $1,558,000.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.