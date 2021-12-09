Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to Announce $4.57 EPS

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to announce earnings per share of $4.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.34. HCA Healthcare posted earnings per share of $4.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $17.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.42 to $20.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $18.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.77 to $19.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.35.

NYSE:HCA traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $242.51. The stock had a trading volume of 18,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,439. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $156.43 and a one year high of $263.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,931,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,026,000 after buying an additional 168,671 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,082,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,147 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,948,000 after buying an additional 195,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.