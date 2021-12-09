Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to Announce $4.57 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to announce earnings per share of $4.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.34. HCA Healthcare posted earnings per share of $4.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $17.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.42 to $20.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $18.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.77 to $19.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HCA Healthcare.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.35.

NYSE:HCA traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $242.51. The stock had a trading volume of 18,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,439. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $156.43 and a one year high of $263.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,931,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,026,000 after buying an additional 168,671 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,082,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,147 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,948,000 after buying an additional 195,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.