Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $120.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.20 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 44.08%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Money Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, Director Michael J. Purcell bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $105,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rincon sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,500 over the last 90 days. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in International Money Express by 485.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in International Money Express by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,783,000 after acquiring an additional 238,533 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,870,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,414,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMXI stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $631.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.53. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

