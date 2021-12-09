Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.35). Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.25% and a negative net margin of 205.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.
PIRS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,113. The stock has a market cap of $272.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $6.15.
About Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
