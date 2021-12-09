Zacks: Brokerages Expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to Post $1.10 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.15. KKR & Co. Inc. reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 124.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.18.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.77. 84,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,588. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

