Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to Announce $0.66 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lovesac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.45. Lovesac posted earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.13.

In other news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 95,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $7,649,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $5,344,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 485,588 shares of company stock valued at $38,568,696. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 37.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Lovesac by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lovesac by 97.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Lovesac by 4.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.17. The company had a trading volume of 959,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,718. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.19. Lovesac has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $95.51.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

