Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

TECH has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $486.00.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $481.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $297.90 and a 1-year high of $543.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $492.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.66.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total transaction of $434,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,143 shares of company stock valued at $14,723,399 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth approximately $400,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Bio-Techne by 328.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at $959,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,634,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

