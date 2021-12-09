Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) to Sell

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IDEXY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Equities analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

