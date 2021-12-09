Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) to Hold

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

Shares of IVR stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,011,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,632,123. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 60.02% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Kevin M. Collins bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,209,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,632,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,374,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,910,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,469,000 after purchasing an additional 139,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,787 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

