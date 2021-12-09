Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) to Hold

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lilium GmbH provides regional electric air mobility. It offers electric vertical take-off and landing jet. Lilium GmbH, formerly known as Qell Acquisition Corp., is based in MUNICH. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LILM. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lilium in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Lilium in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.87.

Shares of NASDAQ LILM opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77. Lilium has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $15.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,779,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth $15,799,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth $10,510,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth $8,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lilium

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

