Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) to Hold

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southern States Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals. Southern States Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama. “

SSBK has been the subject of several other reports. Truist started coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern States Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ SSBK opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53. Southern States Bancshares has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,588,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,014,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

