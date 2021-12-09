Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) to Buy

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

Get Adyen alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. DZ Bank upgraded Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,117.98) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,402.00.

Shares of ADYEY opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.89.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adyen (ADYEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.