Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Director Peter Wirth Acquires 4,000 Shares

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Director Peter Wirth acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.36 per share, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zai Lab stock opened at $71.02 on Thursday. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $193.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.78.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.23. On average, analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth $1,118,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth $4,654,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth $1,026,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after buying an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,330,000 after buying an additional 185,252 shares during the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.25.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

