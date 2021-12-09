Zilliqa Hits Market Cap of $822.01 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 9th. Zilliqa has a market cap of $822.01 million and approximately $61.20 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0679 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.83 or 0.00336270 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00010533 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001018 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $712.50 or 0.01480533 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002851 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,401,345,825 coins and its circulating supply is 12,109,878,672 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

