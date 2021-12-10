-$0.25 EPS Expected for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.22). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AUPH. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $489,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Solomons sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $1,423,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 497,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,238,100. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AUPH opened at $20.97 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

