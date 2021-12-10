-$0.27 EPS Expected for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). DoorDash reported earnings per share of ($2.67) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DoorDash.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03).

DASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total transaction of $248,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $19,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,678,536 shares of company stock worth $2,167,547,589. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash stock opened at $164.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.67. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.90.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DoorDash (DASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.