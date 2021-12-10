$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. The Shyft Group reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHYF shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

SHYF opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.69. The Shyft Group has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $570,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,962,000. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 108.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,242,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,626 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the third quarter worth about $8,641,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 164.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 361,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,754,000 after buying an additional 225,226 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 658,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after buying an additional 137,010 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 172.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 205,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after buying an additional 130,150 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

