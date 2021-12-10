$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.53. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $22.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,811,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,247,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 57,258 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1,069.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 133,625 shares in the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMAO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.21. 112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,610. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $394.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.