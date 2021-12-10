$1.20 EPS Expected for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $1.19. Heartland Financial USA posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $175.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTLF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of HTLF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.46. 2,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.43. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.26. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $54.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 388.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.