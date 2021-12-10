$100.54 Million in Sales Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will report sales of $100.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.20 million to $100.95 million. SPS Commerce reported sales of $83.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year sales of $383.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $382.70 million to $383.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $443.35 million, with estimates ranging from $440.10 million to $448.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $6,580,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,205 shares of company stock worth $6,940,451 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $5,281,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 95,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $137.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.25. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $91.05 and a 52 week high of $174.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.03 and a beta of 0.73.

SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

