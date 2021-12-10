$109.58 Million in Sales Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will announce sales of $109.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $109.00 million and the highest is $110.16 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $116.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $406.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $405.50 million to $406.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $449.20 million, with estimates ranging from $420.70 million to $477.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

IRWD traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.23. 33,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,881. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 13,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $159,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $609,617.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,075 shares of company stock worth $985,169 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,471,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,883,000 after buying an additional 920,868 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,000 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,258,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,552,000 after purchasing an additional 875,223 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,650,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,741,000 after purchasing an additional 594,844 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,248,000 after purchasing an additional 297,300 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

