114,624 Shares in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Acquired by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 114,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of MBL Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:PTMC traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.11. 49,612 shares of the company traded hands. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $32.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.76.

