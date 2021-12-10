$137.95 Million in Sales Expected for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will announce sales of $137.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SFL’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $128.02 million. SFL posted sales of $114.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year sales of $499.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $489.36 million to $509.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $542.04 million, with estimates ranging from $492.80 million to $591.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SFL by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in SFL in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in SFL in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SFL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SFL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01. SFL has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -74.07%.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

