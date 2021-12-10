$139.30 Million in Sales Expected for Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) will announce $139.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Portillos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.54 million and the highest is $141.07 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Portillos will report full-year sales of $535.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $534.55 million to $537.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $584.88 million, with estimates ranging from $583.40 million to $586.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Portillos.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

PTLO stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.23. 27,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,245. Portillos has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $57.73.

Portillos Company Profile

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

