$174.43 Million in Sales Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will announce $174.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $178.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.30 million. Alarm.com reported sales of $165.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year sales of $728.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $726.00 million to $732.27 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $790.72 million, with estimates ranging from $787.72 million to $793.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

ALRM stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.20. The company had a trading volume of 104,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.42. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $75.07 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $33,866.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,711 shares of company stock worth $9,571,509 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 108,758.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 8.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 20.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 347.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 32,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 25,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

