1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 10th. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001509 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 71.7% against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $28.68 million and $45,280.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,433,250 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

