21,605 Shares in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLV. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 61,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 20,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLV opened at $60.74 on Friday. American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $52.72 and a 12-month high of $62.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average of $60.97.

