21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.23.

VNET has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.51. 2,246,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,625. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17. 21Vianet Group has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 329.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

