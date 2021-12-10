21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Receives $22.23 Average Target Price from Analysts

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.23.

VNET has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HSBC upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,081,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 295.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 122,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 91,163 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,984,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,253,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,657,000 after purchasing an additional 751,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,625. 21Vianet Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

