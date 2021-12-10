$22.53 Billion in Sales Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will post $22.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $23.46 billion. FedEx posted sales of $20.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year sales of $90.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.14 billion to $95.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $94.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.47 billion to $98.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FedEx.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens dropped their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus dropped their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.59.

NYSE:FDX opened at $245.25 on Friday. FedEx has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FedEx (FDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.