$23.39 Million in Sales Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will announce $23.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.76 million and the lowest is $22.80 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $890,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,528.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $48.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.40 million to $48.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $124.72 million, with estimates ranging from $93.78 million to $167.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 105.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 97,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,447,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 75,149 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 630.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 127,766 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVEO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,056. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $185.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.13.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

