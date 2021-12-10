2,300 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Purchased by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,078 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.50. 61,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,632,337. The company has a market cap of $177.57 billion, a PE ratio of 74.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $90.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

