$29.85 Million in Sales Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will announce sales of $29.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.03 million to $34.00 million. Ballard Power Systems reported sales of $28.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year sales of $97.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.83 million to $100.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $125.07 million, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $153.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLDP. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Eight Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

BLDP traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $13.16. 3,701,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,789,203. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.58. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

