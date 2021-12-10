$3.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report sales of $3.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.60 billion. Corning reported sales of $3.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full year sales of $14.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.38 billion to $15.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 82.1% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth about $107,000. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $37.85. 28,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,437,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.53. Corning has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $46.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

