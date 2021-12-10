3,012 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Purchased by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,012 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 0.1% of Campbell Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.40. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $77.98. The company has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Mizuho upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.