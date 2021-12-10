$34.24 Million in Sales Expected for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) to announce $34.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.00 million to $34.48 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year sales of $136.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.69 million to $140.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $141.10 million, with estimates ranging from $140.01 million to $142.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $36.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.43 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.50. 139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,905. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Carter Bankshares has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $16.40.

In other Carter Bankshares news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield acquired 6,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $90,250.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 7,562 shares of company stock valued at $110,163 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 14,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 337,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 62,540 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

